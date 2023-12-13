Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor,' several areas in 'severe' category

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Morning joggers at a park amid smog in New Delhi.

As of Wednesday morning, the overall air quality in Delhi continues to persist in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). At the IGI Airport (T3), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 355, categorising it as 'very poor.' In New Moti Bagh, the AQI records 368, also in the 'very poor' range, at 8 am. Punjabi Bagh experienced 'very poor' air quality with an AQI of 397 at 8 am on Wednesday.

The situation worsens in several areas, hitting the 'severe' range. ITO records an AQI of 400, while Anand Vihar experiences the most severe conditions with an AQI of 415 at 8 am. Similarly, Ashok Vihar falls into the 'severe' category with an AQI of 412. Narela's air quality sharply declines from 339 ('very poor') on Tuesday to 408 ('severe') on Wednesday.

These readings persist in the backdrop of the city witnessing 'very poor' air quality on Tuesday as well. With the AQI at 356 in RK Puram and 365 in Anand Vihar, Delhi continues to grapple with deteriorating air quality. The iconic India Gate shrouded in thick fog on Tuesday underscored the significant reduction in visibility.

Earlier this week, on Monday, Delhi's air quality was reported in the 'very poor' category. The city has been grappling with air quality fluctuating between 'severe' and 'very poor' over the past weeks. The AQI scale categorizes from 0 to 100 as 'good,' 100 to 200 as 'moderate,' 200 to 300 as 'poor,' 300 to 400 as 'very poor,' and 400 to 500 or above as 'severe.'

