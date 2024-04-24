Delhi: 12-year-old boy dies of electrocution during thunderstorm in Chhawla area

Follow us on Image Source : X/ANI Rainfall after thunderstorm at Dhaula Kuan area, Delhi

In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old died of electrocution after coming in contact with an electric pole during a thunderstorm last evening. Kaif Mohammad, the minor victim from Khaira village in Chhawla area of Delhi, was outside his house during the mishappening. After the incident, the boy was rushed to RTRM Hospital where doctors declared him dead, a police officer said. The officer also said that the district crime team and power department officials inspected the spot and registered a case at Chhawla Police Station under relevant sections.

In another incident, over 8 other people were injured when a wall of a house collapsed in the Malviya Nagar area last evening. The wall on the top floor of the house collapsed resulting in minor injuries to the people of the neighbouring house who were on their roof during the sudden storm and rainfall. Last evening, the national capital saw thunderstorms and dust storms.

The city received strong winds with a speed of 40-70 KMPH, followed by light-intensity rain. Notably, light rainfall and gusty winds were witnessed after days of warm weather. Earlier on Tuesday, IMD issued an advisory that strong winds pose a threat to plantations, crops and vulnerable structures, including Kutcha houses and advised people to stay indoors, seek safe shelter, avoiding tree covers to mitigate the risk.

(With PTI inputs)

