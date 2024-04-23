Breaking: Eight injured after wall of house collapses in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, at least seven people sustained injury when a wall of a house collapsed in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Tuesday. According to the Delhi Police, the incident occurred amid the ongoing renovation work in the house. Following the incident, all injured were rushed to a local hospital.

"Today, at around 6 PM, a PCR call regarding a wall collapse was received at PS Malviya Nagar. On reaching the spot i.e. Khirki Extn., a wall on the top floor of a house was found to be collapsed, resulting in minor injuries to at least eight residents of a neighbouring house who were on their roof at the time of the sudden rainfall and storm," the police stated.

Light rain in parts of Delhi

The wall collapsed after rain and storm hit the national capital on Tuesday evening. Several parts of Delhi received light-intensity rain and strong gusty wind after experiencing days of warm weather. The weather experienced a sudden change in the evening, with the maximum temperature settling a notch below normal at 36.8 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

IMD issued advisory

It said strong winds pose a threat to plantations, horticulture and standing crops and warned that vulnerable structures and kutcha houses may suffer partial to minor damage. "Residents are urged to stay indoors, secure windows and doors and refrain from unnecessary travel. Seeking safe shelter and avoiding tree cover are recommended to mitigate risks. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops," the IMD said in its advisory issued before the rainfall began.

