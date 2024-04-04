Delhi: CISF jawan shoots self dead at Nagloi metro station

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

New Delhi: A 36-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable allegedly shot himself dead using his service rifle at the Nagloi Metro Station in the national capital on Thursday morning, officials said. The incident took place at around 6:40 am.

Police said that Sahare Kishore Samrao was discovered with a gunshot wound to his forehead, indicating that he allegedly died by suicide. His body was recovered from near the X-ray baggage scanner.

The individual who passed away had been serving as a constable (GD) in the CISF since 2014 and had been stationed in Delhi since January 2022.

Officials said that Nangloi Metro Police Station received a call at 7:03 am about the incident. Following the information, a team of police reached the spot, and the body was later sent for a post-mortem examination. "He (the deceased constable) was found dead at the X-ray machine scanner, committing suicide by gunshot on his forehead. A crime team was called," officials said.

The deceased hails from Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra and lived with his family in Delhi's Narela area, they said. "The constable's family members residing at Narela government quarters have also been informed. And we are further looking into the incident," they added.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the jawan, stationed in the CISF unit responsible for guarding the Delhi Metro, took his own life using his service weapon. An inquiry is being undertaken by the paramilitary force apart from the Delhi Police, the officials said.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Another NEET student dies by suicide in Kota, second such case in last three days

Also Read: Tamil Nadu MDMK MP Ganeshamurthi dies of cardiac arrest after suspected suicide attempt