Budget 2024: Delhi govt introduces 'Mahila Samman Yojana', who is eligible to get Rs 1,000 per month?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Finance Minister Atishi Singh with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Budget 2024: The Delhi government on Monday announced the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' under which Rs 1,000 will be given per month to all women aged above 18 from the fiscal year 2024-25. Finance Minister Atishi announced the scheme in her maiden budget speech.

Atishi said that the government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for this scheme in the Budget 2024. "The government announced an allocation of Rs 2,000 crore for the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' for the welfare and empowerment of women from 2024-25. Under this scheme, woman above 18 years of age will get Rs 1,000 per month," she said.

Who is eligible to get Rs 1,000?

During the Budget speech, Atishi said that only those women who fulfill the eligibility criteria will get aid from the government.

Should be a Delhi voter

Should not be availing benefits under any other government scheme

Should not be an income taxpayer

Should not be a government employee

According to the final electoral roll of Delhi published in January this year, there are 67,30,371 female voters in the national capital.

Atishi further stated that starting from the next financial year, any eligible woman in Delhi will be able to apply for this benefit. To receive the monetary assistance, beneficiaries will need to provide their Aadhar details, PAN card, bank account information, and a valid voter ID card.

Atishi presented the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the Delhi Assembly today, allocating a total budget of Rs 76,000 crore. She emphasised that the government is dedicated to realizing the vision of 'Ram Rajya'.

Also Read: Delhi Budget 2024: AAP govt presents Rs 76,000 crore budget based on 'Ram Rajya' | Key highlights

Also Read: BJP names five candidates for Delhi, Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri to contest from New Delhi seat