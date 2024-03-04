Arvind Kejriwal govt to present its 10th budget today based on 'Ram Rajya' concept

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi budget: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government will present its 10th annual budget for the financial year 2024-25 today (March 4). According to the sources Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's budget is likely to be based on the concept of "Ram Rajya".

The Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly began on February 15 and has been extended until the first week of March. It was supposed to end on February 21.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi will present her first budget after being inducted into the cabinet in March last year.

Delhi budget based on Ram Rajya

The sources in the AAP government said that the budget is likely to have something for every section of society in the election year. The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May.

"This time, the budget is likely to be based on the concept of Ram Rajya. This will be the 10th budget of the AAP dispensation. The budget is likely to have provisions for every section of the society, in accordance with the principles of Ram Rajya, in the election year," a source said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal often spoken about the concept of "Ram Rajya." During his Republic Day speech, he mentioned that the AAP government has adopted 10 principles of "Ram Rajya" by prioritising quality education, healthcare services, free electricity and water to people, and ensuring women's safety.

Delhi govt budget for unauthorised colonies

It is anticipated that the government will allocate Rs 1,000 crore in the budget for various initiatives aimed at unauthorised colonies. Delhi is home to nearly 1,800 unauthorised colonies, which accommodate around 30 per cent of the city's population.

The Delhi government is expected to strengthen the road network in these unauthorised colonies and improve the water-supply pipelines and sewer networks. Currently, approximately 1,400 unauthorised colonies in Delhi have access to water and sewer lines, drains, and a network of over 5,000 km of roads. Additionally, 1,031 unauthorised colonies are already connected to the sewer network, with more than 4,000 km of sewer lines installed.

(With PTI inputs)

