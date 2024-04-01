CM Arvind Kejriwal will not resign, to run government from jail: AAP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Excise Policy Case: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not resign and will continue to run the government from jail. Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody till April 15 in the liquor policy scam case. He will be lodged in Tihar Jail.

AAP on Kejriwal naming two AAP ministers on key question

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asserted in the Delhi High Court that during questioning, Arvind Kejriwal allegedly stated that "Vijay Nayar did not report to me, instead he reported to Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj," AAP leader Jasmine Shah responded by questioning the credibility of the ED. He that the mention of Atishi and Saurabh was a tactical move by the BJP, indicating their understanding that the party would remain intact even if they put Arvind Kejriwal in jail.

"When Vijay Nayar was arrested, he said the same thing, 'I do not report to the Chief Minister, I report to Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj. Now the question arises, why did the ED raise this statement after one and a half years, which is already in written form?" he said.

"The inclusion of the names of our two senior leaders, Atishi and Saurabh, who are ministers in the Delhi government, is for what purpose? The BJP has understood that even if they put Arvind Kejriwal in jail, the party will not disintegrate. So they are targeting two-three more leaders for this, which is why these names have come up, although these names were already included in their statements," he added.

AAP MLA Rituraj Jha approached with offer of Rs 25 crore to join BJP

Shah further alleged that AAP MLA Rituraj Jha was approached by the BJP to join them with an offer of Rs 25 crore to break away from the party and bring 10 MLAs along with him. "Some people said to him that the President's rule will be imposed. You bring 10 MLAs and we will give Rs 25 crore to each one of you. You will be made a minister in the BJP government'," he added.

ED sought 15-day judicial custody

The ED had sought 15-day judicial custody of Kejriwal, saying he was "totally uncooperative". Speaking to reporters before entering court, the AAP leader said, "Whatever the prime minister is doing(referring to his arrest) is not good for the country".

AAP ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal were present in court. The federal probe agency had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the case. The next day, Special Judge Baweja remanded him in the custody of the ED till March 28.

Following this, the court allowed the ED's plea requesting an extension of his custodial interrogation by four days till April 1.

Arvind Kejriwal to be lodged in jail number 2

Arvind Kejriwal's medical examination will be conducted by a team of doctors, during which his blood pressure and sugar levels will be checked. They will also inquire about his medical history, and the report will be documented. Afterward, Kejriwal will be placed in a separate cell in Tihar Jail, in jail number 2, where he will remain alone. It's noteworthy that AAP MP Sanjay Singh was transferred to jail number 5 a few days ago.

