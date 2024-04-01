Arvind Kejriwal named Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj during interrogation: ED tells court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi liquor scam: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has told the Enforcement Directorate that Vijay Nair, who is one of the arrested accused in the alleged liquor scam, used to report to Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, and not to him, ASG SV Raju said in the court on Monday (April 1). Vijay Nair, the former CEO of events company Only Much Louder (OML) who had been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2022.

What did Kejriwal tell ED?

"Kejriwal told during interrogation that Vijay Nair used to report not to me but to Atishi. Vijay Nair has been close to Kejriwal. Kejriwal said during interrogation that Nair did not report to him, he used to report to Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj," Raju told the Rouse Avenue Court when the arrested Delhi Chief Minister was produced after his ED remand came to an end today.

The names of Atishi and Saurabh were taken in the court for the first time. Both the ministers were present in the courtroom when the ED's lawyer took their name quoting Kejriwal. Notably, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia are already in the Tihar Jail for their alleged involvement in the liquor scam. Arvind Kejriwal is the most high-profile leader to be arrested in the AAP, and was sent to Tihar Jail where he will join his party colleagues, as the court sent him to 15-day judicial custody till April 15. Party leader Satyendar Jain is also in the Tihar jail, however, in connection with another money laundering case.

Atishi named by AAP Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta

AAP Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta gave statement to the ED Excise Policy case in which he said that Atishi was the election-in charge of the party in Goa.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced Kejriwal in a Delhi court as his ED custody was ended today (April 1). The granted probe agency's demand for judicial custody of Kejriwal. The ED alleged that Kejriwal is answering every question by saying 'I don't know'. The probe agency had sought 15-day judicial custody of Kejriwal, saying he was "totally uncooperative".

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 after he evaded nine ED summons in the case. The ED described Kejriwal as the "kingpin" in the case and had sought his remand. The court granted a remand till March 28 and was then extended till April 1. He was today sent to judicial custody.