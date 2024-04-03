Arvind Kejriwal's vitals normal, weight constant since his arrest, says Tihar jail, Atishi responds

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi liquor scam: Tihar jail on Wednesday in an official response informed that all the vitals of Arvind Kejriwal are normal after he was examined by two doctors. The Delhi Chief Minister's weight is also constant at 65 Kg since the day he was lodged in jail.

Kejriwal is being provided home-cooked food as per the court's order and all his vital statistics are normal.

Tihar's response has come after Aam Aadmi Party minister Atishi claimed that Kejriwal has lost around 4.5 kgs ever since the day he was sent to prison, raising concern regarding his health alleging the saffron party was putting his health at risk.

Arvind Kejriwal's health check-up report

After Tihar jail's response, Atishi said Kejriwal's weight on the day when the Enforcement Directorate had arrested him was 69.5 kg but now it was 65 kg.

In 12 days, Kejriwal has lost 4.5 kgs, she added.

"Arvind Kejriwal ji is a severe diabetic. Despite health issues, he remained engaged 24 hours a day in the service of the country. Since his arrest, Kejriwal's weight has decreased by 4.5 kg. This is very worrying. The BJP is putting his health at risk by putting him in jail," she alleged in a post on X in Hindi.

If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, not just the whole country, even God will not forgive them, she added.

Later, at a press conference, the Delhi minister said, "Today, the Delhi High Court will hear a plea challenging his arrest by ED. After the court decides on it, we will seek legal help over his health situation."

Alleging that Kejriwal has been put behind bars in a "false case", Atishi said they are closely monitoring his health condition.

"The whole country is watching. For a severely diabetic patient, if their sugar levels fall below 50 mg/dL, it is extremely worrying. While he was in ED custody, his sugar levels fell thrice, including one time when it came down to 46 mg/dL," she said.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He has been sent to judicial custody till April 15.

