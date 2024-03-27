AAP MLAs turn up in yellow T-shirts for first Delhi Assembly Session, HC warns 'protesting lawyers'

Follow us on Image Source : AAP (X) AAP MLAs turn up in yellow 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' T-shirts for first Delhi Assembly Session without CM, HC warns of 'severe consequences'.

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs turned up in yellow T-shirts for the first Delhi Assembly Session today (March 27). Party leaders, including Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, were among those who were part of the protest. They were dressed in yellow T-shirts with slogans like "Main Bhi Kejriwal" and "Modi ka Sabse Bada Dar Kejriwal" written on them.

"Today, all AAP MLAs protested against the illegal arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Efforts are being made to end democracy in the country. For the first time in the history of the country, a sitting CM has been arrested and that too just before the national elections," Atishi told media.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He is in ED custody till March 28. The chief minister has challenged his arrest in court.

The Delhi Assembly adjourned till April 1 (Monday) after AAP MLAs raised slogans in the House on Wednesday against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi HC warns protesting lawyers

The Delhi High Court warned the protesting lawyers. Acting Chief Justice of Delhi HC cautioned the legal cell of the Aam Aadmi Party and said, “If organised protests in court premises, they will do it at their own peril. There will be severe consequences for it. The right to approach the court is a fundamental right. No one can be stopped, if someone stops the common people, there will be very severe consequences”.

The Delhi High Court heard Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Kejriwal has filed a plea before the Delhi High Court, saying that the ED has violated his fundamental and human rights. AAP chief has argued that the ED has failed to establish guilt of the petitioner.

