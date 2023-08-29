After Muzaffarnagar, now in Delhi, teacher booked for making derogatory religious remarks in classroom

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The mother of the student demanded action against the teacher

Days after Muzaffarnagar incident in which a teacher allegedly made controversial remarks against the Muslim community, a teacher in Delhi triggered a similar row. The police filed a case agianst the teacher for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Muslim community in the classroom in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar.

Parents of a government school in Delhi accused a woman teacher of 'using religious words' to her students.

"Two of my children study here - one in std 7 and the other in std 4. If the teacher goes unpunished, other teachers will get emboldened and they will speak things like "hamare deen ke nahi hain. They should be told to just teach and not speak on things about which they have no knowledge...There is no use of a teacher who creates differences among students. We demand that the teacher be removed from the school, she should not teach in any school because she will do the same wherever she goes," Kausar, the mother of a student said.

The police said the incident took place last week and a complaint has been registered against the teacher.

The investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

Reacting to the matter, Gandhi Nagar MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai said a teacher's responsibility is to give good education to children.

"This is absolutely wrong. A teacher should not make derogatory comments against any religious or holy place. Such people should be arrested," he said.

What happened in Muzaffarnagar case

This comes close on the heels of a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar where a viral video showed a school teacher asking her students to slap a boy from a minority community and also making objectionable remarks against the community. Later, a case was filed against her.

