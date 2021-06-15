Tuesday, June 15, 2021
     
West Bengal: Tribal woman paraded naked in Alipurduar; 6 arrested

Police in West Bengal's Alipurduar arrested six men for parading a woman for having an extra-marital affair. 

New Delhi Published on: June 15, 2021 14:02 IST
A 35-year-old tribal woman in North Bengal's Alipurduar was beaten up, stripped and paraded naked by some villagers allegedly as punishment for having an extra-marital affair.

According to media reports, the incident came to light on Sunday after a video of the incident went viral. The incident had taken place last week.

Police said that six people have been arrested so far and a search operation is underway to nab others. 

Reports say that the incident happened when the woman returned to her husband's home after six months. A kangaroo court was convened and an order was passed to strip her as a form of punishment. 

Police said that the lady was rescued from her parents' house in Assam. She later filed a police complaint and six people were arrested. 

