Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL West Bengal: Tribal woman paraded naked in Alipurduar; 6 arrested

A 35-year-old tribal woman in North Bengal's Alipurduar was beaten up, stripped and paraded naked by some villagers allegedly as punishment for having an extra-marital affair.

According to media reports, the incident came to light on Sunday after a video of the incident went viral. The incident had taken place last week.

Police said that six people have been arrested so far and a search operation is underway to nab others.

Reports say that the incident happened when the woman returned to her husband's home after six months. A kangaroo court was convened and an order was passed to strip her as a form of punishment.

Police said that the lady was rescued from her parents' house in Assam. She later filed a police complaint and six people were arrested.