Noida: 22-year-old post graduation student hangs self in PG room

A 22-year-old post-graduation student committed suicide by hanging herself inside her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported from Sector 17 of the Noida area on Wednesday. According to the police, they did not find any suicide note from near the crime spot.

The deceased was identified as Seema, who was staying at a PG facility in the area. She originally hailed from Dadri in the state and was pursuing her post-graduation and working part-time with a private company in the city.

The incident came to light after a housekeeping staff at the PG knocked at Seema's door for cleaning, but got no response, as the door was locked from the inside.

Seema was later found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Commenting on the incident, Inspector Vikas, SHO of Sector 18 police station said the body has been handed over to Seema's family after an autopsy.

"The family doesn't suspect foul play and hasn't filed a complaint. It appears that Seema killed herself, but the reason behind the suicide isn't clear," he said.

The police are checking her call details.

