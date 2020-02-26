Image Source : FILE College student ends life after friends block him on Whatsapp Group

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old boy committed suicide in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district after allegedly being bullied by his friends on WhatsApp on Wednesday. The report said the teen was blocked by friends on a WhatsApp group triggering the extreme step.

The incident happened on February 21. A case of accidental death has been registered by the Tulinj police.

So far, the police have not received any complaint from the boy's parents about the bullying, inspector Datta Patil of the Tulinj police station said.

(With inputs from PTI)

