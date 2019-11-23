Mahrashtra government formation: The Maha 'khel' timeline

Image Source : ANI The Maha 'khel' timeline

In early morning development, Maharashtra got a surprise pack as BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday sworn-in as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term while NCP's chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar was administered oath by Governor BS Koshyari as the deputy chief minister.

Here is what happened when:

Sometime around 11.45 night - Ajit Pawar-BJP Deal finalized.

11.55 pm Friday - Fadnavis speaks to Party and requests for swearing-in before anyone in Sena-NCP-Congress comes to know and stakes claim.

12.30 a.m. Saturady - Governor who was to travel out of Mumbai to New Delhi, cancels his travel

02.10 a.m. - Secy to Governor told to submit revocation order at 5.47 and arrange swearing in at 6.30 a.m.

2.30 a.m. - Secy informs he will submit file within two hours and advises 7.30 a.m. for swearing in as arrangements have to be made early on Saturday.

11.45 p.m. on Friday till Saturady 9 a.m. - Ajit Pawar stays put with Fadnavis, not to go back till sworn in.

5.30 a.m. - both Ajit and Fadnavis arrive at Raj Bhavan

President's Rule revoked at 5.47 a.m., but announced at 9 a.m.

7.50 a.m. - Swearing in starts by Governor B.S. Koshyari

8.10 a.m. - Big news breaks

8.40 a.m. - PM Modi congratulates new CM and Dy CM

8.10 a.m. - Reactions start pouring in

