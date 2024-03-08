UP: 9-year-old girl who went missing found naked in forest, police register rape case in Saharanpur

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A nine-year-old girl was found naked in an unconscious state from a forest area in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, a day after she went missing from her home, officials said on Thursday (March 7). The family members of the minor alleged that she was raped, they added. She had arrived at her aunt’s house in the town with her mother three days ago and was playing with other children outside the residence when she went missing under suspicious circumstances at around 8 pm, SP Dehat Sagar Jain said.

“On Thursday morning, the minor was found in an unconscious state without clothes in the nearby forest area,” the SP said.

A rape case was lodged against the accused who was yet to be identified, based on the complaint filed by the victim’s father.

What did the police investigation reveal?

The police said that preliminary investigation revealed that the girl had gone to buy some food items from a nearby shop and according to the shopkeeper she had left with the food items.

“While looking for the girl, her family members found her this morning in an unconscious state without clothes and informed the police,” Jain said.

The girl was rushed to the district hospital for treatment with the help of the police, he said.

The police are scanning the CCTV cameras installed nearby to gather information about the incident, the officer added.

(With PTI inputs)

