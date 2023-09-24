Sunday, September 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old girl abducted, raped for three months; accused arrested

Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old girl abducted, raped for three months; accused arrested

Based on a complaint by the girl's father, an FIR was registered in the matter on charges of rape and kidnapping under IPC and the POCSO Act.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Ballia Published on: September 24, 2023 17:24 IST
Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old girl abducted, raped for three
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old girl abducted, raped for three months

A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl here and raping her for three months, police said on Sunday.

She was allegedly abducted by Pawan Bind on May 28 and taken to Surat in Gujarat. She was rescued from Ballia's Gadwar on August 28, they said.

Based on a complaint by the girl's father, an FIR was registered in the matter on charges of rape and kidnapping under IPC and the POCSO Act.

In her statement to the police, the girl claimed that she was taken to Gujarat by the accused, where he illegally married and raped her for three months, a police officer said.

She was later brought to Ballia again following which she was rescued by the police. The accused was arrested from the Bisukia Road area on Saturday, the officer added.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Delhi: Woman arrested for attacking daughter-in-law with acid

ALSO READ | Gurugram: Differently-abled man beaten to death by bricks on his tricycle, police probe on

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Top News

Related Uttar News

Latest News