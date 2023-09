Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old girl abducted, raped for three months; accused arrested

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old girl abducted, raped for three months

A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl here and raping her for three months, police said on Sunday.

She was allegedly abducted by Pawan Bind on May 28 and taken to Surat in Gujarat. She was rescued from Ballia's Gadwar on August 28, they said.

Based on a complaint by the girl's father, an FIR was registered in the matter on charges of rape and kidnapping under IPC and the POCSO Act.

In her statement to the police, the girl claimed that she was taken to Gujarat by the accused, where he illegally married and raped her for three months, a police officer said.

She was later brought to Ballia again following which she was rescued by the police. The accused was arrested from the Bisukia Road area on Saturday, the officer added.

(With inputs from PTI)

