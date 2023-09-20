Gurugram: Differently-abled man beaten to death by bricks on his tricycle, police probe on

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The body of the victim was found on his tricycle

In a shocking incident, a differently-abled man was killed allegedly after being attacked with bricks on the Basai road, Gurugram.

Unidentified persons have attacked the victim on the Basai road, the police said on Wednesday.

The police officials said, a blood-soaked body was found in a tricycle in front of a shop.

A murder case has been registered at the New Colony police station, they added.

The deceased has been identified as Seenu, a resident of Faridabad, who used beg outside temples in Gurugram.

When police reached the spot, some bricks were found there and several injury marks were also found on the body. An initial investigation revealed that the man was beaten to death with bricks, they said.

"An FIR of murder has been registered at the New Colony police station and the body was kept in the mortuary. We are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage of the area and the person will be arrested soon," said ACP (city) Naveen Kumar, ACP city.

(With PTI inputs)

