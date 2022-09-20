UP: Teen couple found hanging from tree in Sant Kabir Nagar; probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Teen couple found hanging from tree in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

Highlights The bodies were of an 18-year-old youth and a 15-year-old girl

The family members of the deceased have said that the two were murdered

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and the reports are awaited

UP: In a shocking incident, the bodies of an 18-year-old youth and a 15-year-old girl were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh. According to the details, the incident was reported from a Rampur village in Sant Kabir Nagar on Monday evening.

The family members of the deceased have said that the two were murdered.

According to reports, the two were in a relationship.

Their cellphones were also recovered from the spot.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the reports are awaited.

Sant Kabir Nagar SP Sonam Kumar said that a probe into the matter is underway.

The incident comes days after two minor Dalit sisters were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri district after being raped and murdered.

Police sources said the post-mortem report revealed that the girls were raped and then strangled.

Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjiv Suman told reporters that according to the preliminary probe, the girls had left their home on Wednesday afternoon with two of the accused, Junaid and Sohail.

He said both were in a relationship with the two sisters, who insisted on marriage, after which they were strangled.

Dismayed by the statement of the police official, the brother alleged that the police have "presented a fabricated story" in order to "save themselves from embarrassment" in the case.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Hindu boy killed for marrying Muslim girl in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, 7 arrested