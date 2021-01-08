Image Source : PTI 40-year-old widow gang-raped in temple

A 40-year-old widow working as a construction labourer in Nagapattinam was allegedly gang-raped in a temple, police said on Friday. Two men have been arrested in this connection, the police said. On Thursday night, the two stalked the widow going towards her sister's house nearby, and allegedly dragged her at knife-point to the temple, they said.

There, the duo allegedly gang-raped her until the wee hours of today and fled the scene, the police said. The woman sustained injuries and fainted, they said.

People residing in the locality rescued her and admitted her to the Nagapattinam District General Hospital, they said.

The rape victim said the duo was under the influence of alcohol, the police said.

After dragging her into the place of worship, they beat her up, raped her and threatened her to not reveal about the incident. The two also took the money she had on hand, they said.

Further investigations are on, they added. The victim's husband died two years ago and she has two children.