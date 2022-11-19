Shraddha murder case: Delhi police records statement of duo who assisted Walkar after Aftab's assault in 2020

Follow us on Image Source : FILE According to the police, Poonawala strangled Walkar on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city.

A Delhi Police team on Saturday recorded the statements of two men in Maharashtra's Palghar from whom Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala in May this year, had sought assistance. Shraddha had sought assistance from the duo after she was assaulted by Aftab in 2020.

The officials took the statements of the two men from Manikpur in Palghar district's Vasai. The couple had stayed in Manikpur before shifting to the national capital. The officials identified the two witnesses as Rahul Ray and Godwin. Both Rahul and Godwin are residents of Vasai. While one of them is a rickshaw driver, the other is currently unemployed. Walkar sought their assistance in 2020 after she was beaten up by Poonawala near Vasai, and the duo had helped her at the time.

Recently, the police also recovered a CCTV footage related to the crime in which Aftab Poonawalla can be seen walking with a bag. According to sources, the footage dates back to October 18 and the time is around 4 a.m. Investigators suspect that the bag might have contained some remains of Walkar.

According to the police, Poonawala strangled Walkar on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city. The police also said that Aftab claimed to have thrown some chopped body parts of his partner in Dehradoon. The police is planning to conduct a search operation in Dehradun to find the missing remains of Shraddha.