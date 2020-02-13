Thursday, February 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime News
  4. 7-year old girl sexually abused by neighbour in Uttar Pradesh

7-year old girl sexually abused by neighbour in Uttar Pradesh

In a shameful act, a seven-year-old girl was sexually abused by a neighbour on February 10. The incident took place in Miranpur locality under the Akbarpur police station area of the district.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: February 13, 2020 7:45 IST
 7-year old girl sexually abused by neighbour in Uttar

 7-year old girl sexually abused by neighbour in Uttar Pradesh

In a shameful act, a seven-year-old girl was sexually abused by a neighbour on February 10. The incident took place in Miranpur locality under the Akbarpur police station area of the district.

"A man identified as Aman took a seven-year-old girl to a farm near his home and sexually abused her. The traumatised girl went back to her home and informed her family members about the incident. They took her to the hospital where she was referred to Ayodhya," Avanish Kumar Mishra, Additional Superintendent of Police said.

"A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested," he added.

Also Read | 10-year-old raped in Churu, town shuts shops in protest

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man throws inflammable liquid on woman for rape complain

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News