Kerala: RSS worker killed in Alappuzha, BJP blames PFI

Image Source : PTI (FILE) RSS worker killed in Kerala's Alappuzha, BJP blames PFI

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was killed in a clash between two groups in Kerala's Alappuzha district on Wednesday night. According to police, the deceased man has been identified as Nandu.

Multiple media reports said that Nandu was killed in the clash between the RSS and Social Democratic Party of India in Nagamkulangara near Cherthala. The SDPI is the political offshoot of Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

Nandu was attacked with sharp objects. He was taken to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to injuries, police said, adding that 6 SDPI workers have been taken into custody.

Few people have been injured in the incident, police said, without elaborating on the matter.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran, who is leading the party's Vijaya Yatra from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, condemned the killing of the RSS worker. He alleged that the PFI was behind the killing of Nandu.

Meanwhile, the saffron party has called for a shutdown in Alappuzha district from 6 am to 6 pm today in protest against the killing.

