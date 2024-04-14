Rajasthan woman paraded semi-naked over affair with married man

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV According to police, the alleged incident occurred on July 31, 2023 when the survivor and her son were beaten up by her rivals for questioning the encroachment of half an acre of land on the three acres of land allotted to her by the government.

A woman was allegedly paraded half-naked in Rajasthan's Barmer district for having an affair with a married man, police said on Sunday. A purported video of the incident that took place in Sarwadi village has surfaced on social media platforms.

According to police, the wife and family members of the man had found out about his affair with the woman. In the video, a woman can be seen dragging the victim, who is half naked, by the hair while she pleads. Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Kundan Kawaria, said following the registration of a case at the Samdari police station, two women were detained while the victim was undergoing counselling.

Earlier in the year, a woman was allegedly paraded naked in Belagavi district of Karnataka. The incident took place around seven months ago but has come to light recently after a video of the same went viral on social media, police said. Based on the complaint by the survivor's daughter, the police said on Thursday that they have taken up the case for investigation.

