Karnataka: BJP's five-member fact-finding panel to visit Belgavi where tribal woman was paraded naked

Karnataka: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda has condemned the incident of parading a naked tribal woman in Karnataka's Belgavi. He has constituted a five-member fact-finding committee to visit the incident site. The committee will submit its report to the party's national president at the earliest.

"BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has strongly condemned the heinous incident of parading naked of a tribal woman in Belgavi, Karnataka. Such heinous crimes especially against women have been happening at regular intervals ever since the congress government came to power in Karnataka. This also exposes the irresponsible behaviour of congress governments everywhere in the country in tackling such crimes," the BJP said in a statement.

This incident occurred following the elopement of her son with a local girl when the winter Assembly session was being held at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi city.

The incident had shocked the state and proved to be a significant embarrassment for the Congress government, as it happened in a place located close to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

Sources state that BJP national President JP Nadda criticised the state leadership for not effectively addressing the issue during the state Assembly session, especially when it was being discussed at the national level and the Karnataka High Court had criticized the ruling government.

As the 10-day winter session comes to an end on Friday, state leaders are urged to raise the issue under Rule 69, highlighting the failure of law and order in the state.

Nadda spoke to state President BY Vijayendra and Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, directing them to take the matter seriously and question the government.

When did the incident occur?

The incident occurred on December 10 when Kamalavva, a resident of Vantamuri village, was dragged outside and stripped naked. She was paraded naked and tied to an electric pole and assaulted after her son eloped with a girl from the village. The family members of the girl, infuriated by this, unleashed terror on the boy's mother.

Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara rushed to visit the victim at the Belagavi District Hospital, inquiring about her health condition. He gathered details about the incident from her and later visited her house in Vantamuri village. The Karnataka High Court strongly criticized the Congress government for the failure of the police department to prevent the incident.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice P.B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit, remarked on December 14, "What will be the fear among other women? She will feel unsafe in the country. It did not even happen in Mahabharata. Draupadi had Lord Krishna who came up to help her, but in the modern world, no one came to help her. Unfortunately, this is a world of Duryodhanas and Dushyasanas."

The bench further commented that "it is an extraordinary case and will receive extraordinary treatment at their hands. This will impact future generations, questioning whether society is being created where someone would feel it is better to die than to live, and where there is no respect for a lady."

With inputs from IANS

