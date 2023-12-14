Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway being constructed in three phases, to reduce travel time to 2-3 hours

Follow us on Image Source : @NHAI_OFFICIAL A view of the under-construction Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway.

Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: The 262-km long Bengaluru - Chennai Expressway, also known as NE-7, is undergoing development in three phases. Once completed, it will reduce the travel time between the two capital cities from present 6-7 hours to just 2-3 hours.

The new greenfield corridor between Bengaluru and Chennai is being constructed for Rs 17,000 crore.

A few months ago, the government issued guidelines for signages on expressways and national highways to enhance the safety of commuters.

The fresh guidelines, approved by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, focus on further improving road safety by incorporating best practices and global standards to offer improved visibility and intuitive guidance to drivers, the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a statement.

"MoRTH has reviewed the provision of signages as per relevant IRC (Indian Road Congress) codes and guidelines, existing practices prescribed in various international codes as well as information and functionality perspective to ensure better compliance of traffic regulations," it said.

The guidelines are designed to offer drivers clear and concise guidance, warnings, notices and regulatory information, facilitating a seamless and safe journey, the ministry noted.

Some of the salient features of the guidelines include prioritising enhanced visibility of road signages through placement at appropriate height/distance, large lettering, symbols and short legends for quick comprehension of drivers, ensuring crucial information is readily visible and understandable, even in adverse conditions.

Pictorial representations will be accompanied by text to convey essential messages effectively, thus catering to a diverse group of road users, including those with limited literacy, the statement said.

A multilingual approach will be employed on the signages -- in English and regional languages -- to ensure effective communication with diverse road users.

ALSO READ | New speed limit on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for two months to prevent accidents | Details