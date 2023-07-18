Tuesday, July 18, 2023
     
Rajasthan: Man kills wife by attacking her with screwdriver multiple times in Jaipur

Rajasthan: A case has been registered against a man who allegedly killed his wife. The couple has three children, including two daughters and a son.

Rajasthan: In a shocking incident, a man killed his wife by attacking her with a screwdriver multiple times owing to a domestic dispute in the Jaipur district of Rajasthan. According to SHO Dilip Singh, the incident occurred in the Shastri Nagar area late at night on Monday. The official further informed that a fight between the accused Kanaram and his wife Mamta triggered the murder. 

Doctors declared her brought dead

The SHO said that after the attack, Kanaram took Mamta to the nearest hospital, where she was referred to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital. Once they reached the hospital, the doctors there declared her brought dead. 

Following this, Mamta's brother lodged a complaint following which a case of murder was registered against the accused, the SHO added. 

Reason behind murder is ascertained

Police said that the reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. The children of the couple (two daughters and a son) were sleeping when the incident happened, the SHO said.

