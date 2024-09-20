Friday, September 20, 2024
     
Haryana: Three killed in firing at liquor shop on Sonipat road

Haryana crime news: Two persons also got injured in firing at a liquor vend in Rohtak late last night.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Sonipat Updated on: September 20, 2024 10:03 IST
Haryana crime news, Haryana, Three killed in firing at liquor shop, Sonipat road, Rohtak, haryana po
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Three killed in firing at liquor shop in Haryana.

Haryana crime news: At least three people were killed and two others were injured in a firing at a liquor shop on Sonipat Road in Haryana, police said today. The firing incident took place on Thursday late at night at Baliana Turn. 

The deceased were identified as Jaideep, Amit Nandal and Vinay, all residents of Bohar village. The injured, identified as Anuj and Manoj, were rushed to the trauma centre at Rohtak PGIMS and are admitted there.

According to the police, the miscreants were on a bike and the firing was possibly due to a gang war. An investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: Haryana: Rahul Gandhi meets family members of injured Karnal man he met during his US visit

