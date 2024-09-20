Haryana: Three killed in firing at liquor shop on Sonipat road

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Three killed in firing at liquor shop in Haryana.

Haryana crime news: At least three people were killed and two others were injured in a firing at a liquor shop on Sonipat Road in Haryana, police said today. The firing incident took place on Thursday late at night at Baliana Turn.

The deceased were identified as Jaideep, Amit Nandal and Vinay, all residents of Bohar village. The injured, identified as Anuj and Manoj, were rushed to the trauma centre at Rohtak PGIMS and are admitted there.

According to the police, the miscreants were on a bike and the firing was possibly due to a gang war. An investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

Further details are awaited in this regard.