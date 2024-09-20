Haryana: Rahul Gandhi meets family members of injured Karnal man he met during his US visit

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rahul Gandhi meets family of injured man in Haryana's Karnal.

Haryana news: Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi reached Haryana's Karnal district today (September 20). He reached Ghogripur village at around 5:30 am and met the family members of a young man Amit on Friday.

Rahul had come here to meet the family of a young man named Amit. Amit lives in America and met with an accident in the United States. When Rahul Gandhi went on his US visit, he met him there in America.

Now, Rahul Gandhi had come to his house to meet his family in Ghogripur village. The Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul left the village after meeting Amit's family.

Congress leader met Amit in America

According to villagers, Gandhi met the injured youth, Amit, during his recent US visit.

When contacted, local Congress leaders in Karnal said there was no prior intimation of Gandhi's visit and they came to know only after he reached Ghogripur village. The villagers said Amit's family had sold off their land to send him abroad.

Gandhi's sudden visit to Haryana to meet the family comes at a time when the assembly polls are a fortnight away.

(With inputs from Amit Bhatnagar)