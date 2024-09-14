Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Man kills wife for using social media in Delhi's Razapur area.

Delhi crime news: A man allegedly strangled his wife to death in Delhi, for using social media, police said. The accused has been identified as Ram Kumar, 33, a resident of Delhi's Razapur area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohini, Pankaj Kumar, said on Friday (September 13), "A murder case was reported in PS Prashant Vihar in which a person named Ram Kumar, aged 33 of Razapur, confessed that he has murdered his wife by strangling her."

A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway, the police said. More details are awaited in this regard.