Saturday, September 14, 2024
     
Man kills wife for using social media in Delhi's Razapur area

Delhi crime news: After enquiring further into the matter, it was revealed that his wife used to be more active on social media, which triggered an argument and led to this incident.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: September 14, 2024 13:19 IST
Delhi crime news, Delhi Man kills wife for using social media, Man kills wife for using social media
Image Source : INDIA TV Man kills wife for using social media in Delhi's Razapur area.

Delhi crime news: A man allegedly strangled his wife to death in Delhi, for using social media, police said. The accused has been identified as Ram Kumar, 33, a resident of Delhi's Razapur area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohini, Pankaj Kumar, said on Friday (September 13), "A murder case was reported in PS Prashant Vihar in which a person named Ram Kumar, aged 33 of Razapur, confessed that he has murdered his wife by strangling her."

A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway, the police said. More details are awaited in this regard. 

