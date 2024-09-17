Ghaziabad: Muslim man arrested for using fake identity to deceive Dalit Hindu into marriage, raping her

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Ghaziabad: A 38-year-old Muslim man has been arrested for allegedly deceiving a Dalit Hindu woman into marriage using a fake identity and subsequently raping her in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, said police. The accused, Danish, who was using the alias Dev, has been arrested by officers from the Sahibabad police station, a senior official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sahibabad, Rajneesh Upadhyay, said that the woman first met 'Dev' around a year and a half ago while applying for a driving licence. According to her complaint, in April of the previous year, 'Dev' convinced her to wear a 'mangalsutra' and engage in a physical relationship during a visit to a hotel in Sahibabad.

Woman was assaulted by man's family members

"They subsequently lived together in a rented accommodation in Dasna, where she became pregnant. Danish secretly administered an abortion pill, and it was only after the pregnancy was terminated that she learned of his true identity," Upadhyay added.

Upon learning the truth, the victim confronted Danish at his home in July this year, where she was allegedly assaulted by his family members, the officer said. Subsequently, a Zero FIR was lodged at Kapurpur police station in Hapur district and later transferred to Sahibabad police station, where a formal case was registered on September 12.

Upadhyay said that evidence confirmed the presence of both the victim and Danish at a hotel in Sahibabad. Danish has been charged under BNS sections 115(2), 123(2), 318(4), 64, and 3(2)5 of the SC/ST Act and has been sent to jail, the officer added.

