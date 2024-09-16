Man shot dead over 'property dispute' near Sector 137 metro station in Noida, suspect still at large

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Police have formed teams to arrest the accused.

In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly shot dead on Sunday night over a suspected dispute regarding a property in Noida's Sector 142 area. The victim has been identified as Navendra Jha. According to Sector 142 police station in-charge inspector Pushpraj Singh said, Jha was shot near Sector 137 metro station around 7 pm. He was admitted to Felix Hospital, where he died during treatment, Singh added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Singh said investigations revealed that Jha was involved in a property dispute with one Neeraj Gupta. The matter is pending in court. Police teams have been formed to arrest those involved in the killing, Singh added.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shiv Hari Meena, the two parties had gathered under the metro station to discuss and resolve their ongoing property disagreement. During the meeting, tensions escalated, and one individual from the opposing group opened fire, fatally injuring Navendra Jha. The bullet struck him in the head and he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but despite the doctors’ efforts, he succumbed to his injuries.

What did the ACP say?

ACP Meena further explained that the group were eating momos together before the incident. The shooting occurred when Jha got up to use the washroom. It was at that moment that the attacker took advantage of the situation and fired the fatal shot.

Both parties involved in the dispute are residents of Khoda, Ghaziabad, and the conflict was centred around a property located in Sector 82, Noida. Law enforcement officials have already identified the suspects responsible for the shooting. Six police teams have been formed and are actively searching for the accused, who fled the scene after the incident, Meena added.

ALSO READ: Noida Police tracks down two missing boys from Delhi with help of 500 cameras | VIDEO