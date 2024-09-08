Noida Police tracks down two missing boys from Delhi with help of 500 cameras | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : NOIDA POLICE (X) Noida Police handing over two missing boys to their parents in police station.

Noida news: The Noida Police today (September 8) traced two missing kids from the national capital. Under the direction of the Commissioner of Police in Noida, at least seven teams of cops traced the kids from Delhi with the help of over 500 CCTV footage.

As per police reports, the two boys went away somewhere without informing their family members. Under the direction of Noida CP the two missing children were safely found by the Sector-58 police team. The children's family expressed their gratitude to Noida Police and felicitated Noida CP and other police officers.

Noida CP gave a reward of Rs 20,000 to the police team for encouragement.

The students were seen in the CCTV cameras installed at their school gate and near Modi Mall in Noida's Sector 25. Police officers dressed up in civil uniform along with other cops were deployed for the search. The boys were finally found in Anand Vihar area of Delhi.

Know the reason behind missing story

According to the information, Aryan Chaurasia and Nitin Dhyan of Uttarakhand Public School in Sector-56 of Noida were told by their class teacher that they had scored low marks in an internal exam.

After handing them their answer sheets, the teacher asked them to get them signed by their parents and bring them along the next day. Due to fear that they would get scolded for their poor performance, the two planned to run away from the school. They went missing soon after the school ended.