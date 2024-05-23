Noida man duped of Rs 35 lakh by cybercriminals on pretext of investment, gets back Rs 18 lakh: Police

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Cybercrime: A 71-year-old resident of Alpha 2 in Greater Noida, who was defrauded of approximately Rs 35 lakh by cybercriminals, has got back Rs 18 lakh. The police stated that the elderly man was deceived under the pretext of investing in the stock market. A police spokesperson said the senior citizen approached the local Beta 2 police station on March 3 with a complaint about the Rs 35 lakh fraud.

"An FIR was lodged in the case and the matter was taken up for investigation by the cyber cell. Subsequently, Rs 18,16,245 of the victim was returned to his account," the spokesperson said.

The police said further probe was underway to recover the remaining amount and trace the accused behind the fake share market app. They also urged citizens to be cautious of such cyber crimes which lure people on the pretext of investment or quick money.

Noida Police arrests 12 for duping Americans

Last month, the Noida Police had arrested as many as 12 individuals from an unauthorised call centre for allegedly scamming foreigners by falsely offering them antivirus software from reputable companies. Following a raid at the call centre, authorities confirmed the seizure of 14 desktops and other related items. According to a police spokesperson, the arrests were made on April 4 by officials from Police Station Phase-1. Acting on manual intelligence and confidential information, the operation took place at the second-floor office of a building situated in C block of Sector 2.

Govt on rise in cybercrimes in India

Meanwhile, a senior government official said that the spurt in cybercrimes in India is due to organised gangs based in South East Asia. Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and a few other South East Asian countries have become a hub of transnational organised gangs which are increasingly carrying out cyber crimes like financial frauds, digital arrests and ATM card scamming in India, he added. Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) CEO Rajesh Kumar said that to give a focussed attention and check such organised cybercrime gangs, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has set up an inter-ministerial committee headed by a top security officer.

(With PTI inputs)

