Nirbhaya case: 3 of 4 convicted to plead before Supreme Court today

Image Source : PTI Rattled with the Tihar Jail administration's notice, three of the four convicted in the Nirbhaya gang rape case, may reach the Supreme Court on Monday

Rattled with the Tihar Jail administration's notice, three of the four convicted in the Nirbhaya gang rape case, may reach the Supreme Court on Monday.While Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh are lodged in Tihar Jail, Pawan Kumar Gupta is imprisoned in Mandoli Jail. The four convicts were served a notice on October 28-19 asking them to file a mercy petition before the President against their death sentence within seven days.

While suspense continues about the fourth convict Mukesh's future course of action, Akshay and Vinay's counsel Ajay Prakash Singh had on Saturday told IANS that he might file a curative petition for them on Monday. For Akshay, he said he was planning to file a review plea in the case.

