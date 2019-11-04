Monday, November 04, 2019
     
Nirbhaya case: 3 of 4 convicted to plead before Supreme Court today

The four convicts were served a notice on October 28-19 asking them to file a mercy petition before the President against their death sentence within seven days

IANS
New Delhi Published on: November 04, 2019 13:11 IST
Rattled with the Tihar Jail administration's notice, three of the four convicted in the Nirbhaya gang rape case, may reach the Supreme Court on Monday

Rattled with the Tihar Jail administration's notice, three of the four convicted in the Nirbhaya gang rape case, may reach the Supreme Court on Monday.While Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh are lodged in Tihar Jail, Pawan Kumar Gupta is imprisoned in Mandoli Jail. The four convicts were served a notice on October 28-19 asking them to file a mercy petition before the President against their death sentence within seven days.

While suspense continues about the fourth convict Mukesh's future course of action, Akshay and Vinay's counsel Ajay Prakash Singh had on Saturday told IANS that he might file a curative petition for them on Monday. For Akshay, he said he was planning to file a review plea in the case.

