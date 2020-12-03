Image Source : FILE 'Triple Suicide' in Mumbai: 45-year-old man, his son and daughter found dead in Kandivali

In an apparent case of "triple suicide", three members of a family were found dead in Kandivali area of Mumbai, news agency ANI reported. The Mumbai Police recovered the bodies of a 45-year-old man, his son and daughter on Thursday.

The man allegedly died by suicide with the two others, the Kandivali police said. Meanwhile, police are investigating if it is a case of triple suicide or the father killed his children before dying by suicide.

The police have recovered a suicide note that mentions the family's poor financial conditions and inability to repay loans.