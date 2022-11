Follow us on Image Source : ANI Vivek Pansare, DCP Zone-1, Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: A 17-year-old boy was murdered by two men for not giving them the wifi hotspot password in Kamothe area in Mumbai.

The two accused stabbed the victim after a fight broke out between them, said Vivek Pansare, DCP Zone-1, Navi Mumbai.

