Chhattisgarh man held for hoisting Pakistan's flag at home

Chhattisgarh news: The action was taken against Mustaq Khan, a fruit vendor, on Tuesday after police received a complaint that he had hoisted Pakistan's flag atop his house in Atal Chowk area of Saria town, the official said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Raipur Published on: October 27, 2022 12:33 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Chhattisgarh man held for hoisting Pakistan's flag at home.

Highlights

  • Police have arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly hoisting Pakistan's national flag
  • He hoisted flag at his house in Chhattisgarh's Sarangarh-Bhilaigarh district, an official said today
  • The action was taken against Mustaq Khan, a fruit vendor, on Oct 25 after a complaint

Chhattisgarh news: Police have arrested a 52-year-old man for allegedly hoisting Pakistan's national flag at his house in Chhattisgarh's Sarangarh-Bhilaigarh district, an official said on Thursday (October 27).

The action was taken against Mustaq Khan, a fruit vendor, on Tuesday evening after police received a complaint that he had hoisted Pakistan's flag atop his house in Atal Chowk area of Saria town, the official said.

A police team later removed the flag and seized it, he said.

Khan was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony), the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Some local BJP leaders staged a protest outside the Saria police station on Tuesday, demanding that the man be booked on the charge of sedition.

(With PTI inputs) 

