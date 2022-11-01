'Rs 10 crore protection money claim by conman attempt to divert attention from Morbi tragedy': Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

BJP vs AAP: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the allegations that conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar paid Rs 10 crore to jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain as “protection money” are an attempt to divert attention from Gujarat's Morbi tragedy that claimed over 130 lives.

“Before Punjab polls, they came out with Kumar Vishwas. Now, the BJP, due to its poor condition in Gujarat, has produced Sukesh. It is also an attempt to divert attention from the Morbi incident,” Kejriwal said in response to a question at a press conference.

In a letter addressed to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chandrashekhar has claimed that he paid Rs 10 crore to the jailed minister as protection money.

The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed Sunday evening, killing 134 people, a senior police official had said.

Speaking on the Gujarat tragedy, Kejriwal said the Morbi bridge collapse was a result of massive corruption and prayed for those who lost their lives in the incident.

He also demanded that the Gujarat government should tender its resignation in the wake of such a big incident and the assembly polls be held immediately.

"The Morbi bridge collapse was a result of massive corruption and I pray for the victims. Why was a watchmaking company which had no experience of bridge construction allowed to do so?" he said during a press conference.

The AAP supremo also said that the BJP is struggling in Gujarat because the Aam Aadmi Party is there to challenge it in the upcoming polls.

