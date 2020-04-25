Mumbai: 25-year-old man strangled to death at construction site

Saturday, April 25, 2020
     
A 25-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by an unidentified person at a construction site in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex, police said on Saturday. 

Mumbai Published on: April 25, 2020 13:30 IST
A 25-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by an unidentified person at a construction site in suburban Bandra Kurla Complex, police said on Saturday. The incident came to light on Friday night, when a crane operator found his brother lying unconscious with a nylon rope around his neck, an official said.

The victim Ajitkumar Sahani, a resident of Ghatkopar, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said.

A case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person and further probe is underway, the official added.

