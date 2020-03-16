Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old rapes minor, slits her nose

Image Source : INDIA TV 20-year-old raped in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur

A 16-year-old girl was raped by a man in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The incident was reported from Lakhimpur district in the state, where the accused slit the nose of the girl following rape. According to the police, the woman was alone at her home on Sunday when the accused, identified as Gautam Raidas, 20, allegedly barged into the house with a knife and locked her inside.

The accused slit her nose with the knife and raped her when the survivor resisted his moves. Later, Gautam fled from the spot. An FIR has been registered against the man and the girl has been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

Additional forces have been deployed at the village since the accused belongs to another community.

According to police, the survivor is a school dropout and her parents are wage labourers. The girl somehow managed to get aid from her neighbours who called her parents.

She was then taken to the police station and an FIR was lodged.

Ajay Mishra, SHO of Kotwali police station, said, "We have booked Gautam Raidas and will arrest him soon."

The girl's statement will be recorded in front of the magistrate after her treatment, Mishra added.

