Police constable shot at in Delhi's Dwarka sector-23 area One police constable was shot at by armed assailants in sector-23 Dwarka, early morning today. One Home Guard also injured in the incident.

Police constable shot in Delhi's Dwarka sector-23 area A police constable was shot at by armed assailants in sector-23 Dwarka, early morning today. One Home Guard also injured in the incident. Investigation underway. This is a developing story... delhi police

police constable

firing