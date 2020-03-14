Image Source : PTI 21-year-old man kidnapped at gunpoint, killed before marriage in Muzaffarnagar

A 21-year-old man, about to get married, was abducted from his house and killed by four masked-men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday. Abdul Wahab was abducted at gunpoint from his house in Bhanwada village on Friday and later killed allegedly over his fiancee's love affair, Circle Officer Vijay Shankar Tripathi said.

Tripathi told PTI that Wahab's body bearing bullet injuries was found in a forested area here on Saturday.

The four suspects are residents of Kalchhina village in Bhojpur area of Ghaziabad district and were against the marriage, he said.

Wahab's marriage was fixed on March 15 with a woman from Kalchhina, the officer said.

Efforts are on to nab the suspects and security has been tightened in Wahab's village, they said.

