Minor girl raped by two men in Rajasthan's Banswara

A minor girl was allegedly raped by two men in a village in Banswara district of Rajasthan, police said.

Jaipur Published on: March 11, 2020 12:45 IST
A minor girl was allegedly raped by two men in a village in Banswara district of Rajasthan, police said. The incident occurred around 2 am on Tuesday in Lunawada village of the district where the accused took the girl from her house to nearby farmland where the duo allegedly took turns to rape her, Kushalgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Shekhawat said.

The 14-year-old victim underwent a medical examination and the accused are absconding with police looking out for them, he added.

