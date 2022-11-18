Mathura: Woman's body stuffed inside trolley bag recovered near Yamuna Expressway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Body of an unidentified woman found near Yamuna Expressway in Mathura.

Yamuna Expressway murder : A woman's body was found stuffed inside a trolley bag near Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on Friday (November 18).

The police received information about a red colour bag lying unattended on the service lane adjacent to Yamuna Expressway near the Krishi Anusandhan Kendra. A police team rushed to the spot immediately. A woman's body wrapped in plastic was found packed in the bag.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim appears to be 21-22 years of age. However, her identity could not be ascertained. The Mathura Police has alerted all stations in the district regarding the recovery of the dead body.

Further investigations are underway.

The woman's body has been recovered at a time when Delhi's Shraddha Walkar murder case has shocked the country. Shraddha Walkar, 26, was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aftab Ameen Poonawala in May. However, the murder case came to light last week.

The Delhi Police has arrested Aftab Poonawala, 28, who allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar in May this year and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli. The accused dumped the body parts across the national capital over several days past midnight.