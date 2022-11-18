Shraddha Walkar murder: Man chops girlfriend into 35 pieces, dumps them in forest | What we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : KUMAR SONU, INDIA TV Aftab, 28, strangled his girlfriend and live-in partner Shraddha Walkar after a fight on May 18 and later chopped her body into 35 pieces.

Shraddha Walkar murder: Aftab Poonawala, 28, who confessed to killing his girlfriend and live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, chopped her body into 35 pieces and dumped them in woods across Delhi's Mehruali area, is currently under police custody. Aftab has been produced in a Delhi court which granted the cops additional 5-day custody to interrogate the alleged killer in the brutal murder case that has shaken the country. Aftab and Shraddha moved to Delhi in May this year and the victim was murdered on May 18 after a fight with her partner. Police claimed Aftab and Shraddha used to fight frequently as the girl wanted to marry but the accused wouldn't commit. Fights used to also happen over infidelity issues, cheating on each other, and expenses. On May 18, Aftab strangled Shraddha to death and later chopped her body to escape the crime. Shraddha's father who did not hear from her daughter visited Delhi but found their place to be locked. He registered a missing report with the police around 5 months ago following which cops began the investigation. It was 5 months after when police arrested Aftab for killing her partner. The couple was earlier living in Mumbai but came to Delhi as girl's family wouldn't approve her relationship. As investigation advances in the case, new revelations are being disclosed by the police. A look at what we know so far:

Aftab strangled Shraddha after a fight on May 18 in their rented apartment in Delhi's Chattarpur. The couple had met via a dating app, and later decide to come into a relationship. The accused will be undergoing a NARCO test | READ MORE

Aftab chopped her body into 35 pieces , and brought a new fridge the next day on May 19 to store body parts so that they don't smell.

, and brought a new fridge the next day on May 19 to store body parts so that they don't smell. Before chopping her body, Aftab googled how to chop a body , blood cleaning methods, human anatomy. The accused is a trained chef who used a saw to cut Shraddha's body.

, blood cleaning methods, human anatomy. The accused is a trained chef who used a saw to cut Shraddha's body. Aftab used to light incense sticks making sure chopped body parts don't produce any odour. He used a lot of water to clean the house.

Aftab used to dump Shraddha's chopped body parts in Mehrauli's forest area. He continued it doing for 18 days. Every night at around 2, he would leave for Mehrauli to dump body parts.

Aftab burnt Shraddha's face after chopping it to conceal the identity and used to watch it whenever he's feel angry on her even after killing her. The accused also used bleaching material on her chopped body parts.

to conceal the identity and used to watch it whenever he's feel angry on her even after killing her. The accused also used bleaching material on her chopped body parts. Aftab brought new girls in the same house where he killed Shraddha. He tried to make new relations with other girls with some chopped body parts still remaining in the house which he moved them into a cupboard.

The accused has also confessed of being high on drugs while chopping her body.

The couple before moving to new rented place in Delhi had went to Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh .

. The police as part of the investigation took the accused to the forest area in Mehrauli where he dumped Shraddha's body parts.

Police have found around 10 bags containing body parts which have been sent for DNA test.

The cops still haven't found Shraddha's chopped head , mobile phone and murder weapon. However, cops did find a skull earlier in June from Delhi's Trilokpuri, which is now being suspected to be of the victim and will be sent for DNA test too.

, mobile phone and murder weapon. However, cops did find a skull earlier in June from Delhi's Trilokpuri, which is now being suspected to be of the victim and will be sent for DNA test too. According to cops, Aftab wanted to kill Shraddha 10 days before from the day he actually committed the crime but resisted as Shraddha became emotional during a fight.

from the day he actually committed the crime but resisted as Shraddha became emotional during a fight. Police have also said that Aftab is not cooperating in the probe and is changing statements frequently.

In order to fetch more details about Aftab, Delhi Police is going to ask the dating app on which the accused was active.

on which the accused was active. Shraddha's father has demanded the death penalty for Aftab Poonawala.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Walkar murder case: What is 'NARCO' test? | FULL DETAILS

ALSO READ | Shraddha Walkar case: Aftab's police custody extended; will also be taken to Himachal for probe

ALSO READ | Shraddha murder case: Aftab confesses to be high on drugs while killing his live-in partner on May 18