Shraddha murder case: Aftab confesses to be high on drugs while killing his live-in partner on May 18

Shraddha murder case: The gruesome murder case of 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar continues to reveal shocking details for the last few days. In the latest revelation, accused Aftab Amin Poonawala has reportedly confessed to the Delhi Police that he was high on drugs while killing his live-in partner Shraddha.

He also claimed that he is a drug addict and Shraddha often confronted her for this. During the questioning, Aftab recalled that he was high on drugs on May 18, the day the crime was carried out.

According to him, both of them had a fight for the whole day over the expenses of the house and who would bring some stuff from Mumbai to Delhi. Aftab allegedly told police that he did not want to kill Shraddha, but she continued shouting at him which made him lose his bearing and kill her.

Meanwhile, sources from the Delhi police stated that after strangulating her partner, Aftab stayed near the body throughout the night smoking a cigarette filled with weed.

Aftab threw some chopped body parts in Dehradun too: Delhi police

They said Aftab claimed to have thrown some chopped body parts of his partner in Dehradoon too and that police are planning to go there to conduct a search operation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Aftab killed Sharddha and chopped her body in 35 pieces, dumping them across Delhi's forest area.

About the case

He had thrown the body pieces at Mehrauli forest over a period of 18 days. To avoid suspicion, he used to leave his house with a body part in a polybag at around 2 am.

The matter came to light on November 8 when the victim's father along with a police team from Palghar, Maharashtra, came to the Mehrauli police station to register a missing complaint.

