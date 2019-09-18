Wednesday, September 18, 2019
     
Man stabs wife inside court premises

The couple had gone to court in connection with a dispute, police said.

Jaipur Published on: September 18, 2019 13:54 IST
 An 50-year old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband inside a court premises in Dausa district, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Amarchand while the victim has been identified as Sheela Devi, police said.

The woman was rushed to the district hospital where she was declared dead. Amarchand has been detained and is being interrogated to ascertain further details, the police added.

