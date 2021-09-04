Saturday, September 04, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Man slits brother's throat over property dispute in UP's Ghaziabad

Man slits brother's throat over property dispute in UP's Ghaziabad

Azad killed Alimuddin when he was on a walk in the area on Friday night. As his brother dropped in a pool of blood, Azad fled the scene brandishing his sword, Circle First officer Mahipal Singh said.

PTI PTI
Ghaziabad Published on: September 04, 2021 13:50 IST
Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad, Man, man slits brother throat, property dispute, latest national crime new
Image Source : UP POLICE (TWITTER).

Man slits brother's throat over property dispute in Ghaziabad. 

A man killed his younger brother over a property dispute by slitting his throat with a sword in the Kaila Bhatta area in Ghaziabad, the police said on Saturday.

Azad killed Alimuddin when he was on a walk in the area on Friday night. As his brother dropped in a pool of blood, Azad fled the scene brandishing his sword, Circle First officer Mahipal Singh said.

The two brothers had a long-standing dispute over the inheritance of their father's tailoring shop and used to get into arguments often. Even on Thursday night, Azad had threatened to kill Alimuddin.

After the incident, police rushed Alimuddin to the MMG hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Three police teams from GT Road Kotwali have been assigned to nab Azad and are raiding his possible hideouts, Singh said.

Also Read: Private tutor booked for murder as 12-year-old dies after being beaten up

Also Read: Greater Noida restaurant owner murder: 3 involved in crime arrested

 

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News