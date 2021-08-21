Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Man nabbed for killing wife, parents-in-law in UP's Bahraich.

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich for allegedly killing his wife and parents-in-law with a sharp-edged weapon earlier this week, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Mubarak Ali, a resident of Banjaria village under Hardi police station area in Bahraich. He was arrested on Friday, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sujata Singh said Ali was living with his in-laws in Bhikabaandh village in Bihar's Siwan district. According to the Bihar Police, he killed his wife Naseema Khatoon (30), father-in-law Ali Hussain Sai (75) and mother-in-law Najma Khatoon (70) on the intervening night of August 15 and 16 using a sharp-edged weapon.

Ali's nine-year-old daughter was also injured in the incident, she said.

A case in the matter was registered at Daraunda police station in Siwan. The Bihar Police have taken the accused to Siwan on transit remand, the police said.

